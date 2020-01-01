What problems occur when medicines are flushed?
Prescription medicines are a toxic waste & pose a danger to people, pets, & the environment if they are not disposed of properly. Medicines flushed or poured down the drain end up in the waterways, affecting our drinking water.
A recent study shows that 80% of U.S. streams contain small amounts of human medicines. Sewage systems cannot remove these medicines from water which is released into lakes, rivers, or oceans. Fish & other aquatic animals have shown adverse effects from medicines in the water. Even very small amounts of medicine have been found in drinking water, & recent studies have shown opioids appearing in marine animals in some areas of the U.S.
How To Dispose Of Medications
Place all medications in a permanent drop box or participate in one of the semi-annual Arkansas Drug Take Back Day events. This is the environmentally safe method to dispose of medications.
Is it safe to throw medications in the trash?
No -> Medications can be found and used by other people – even if they are mixed with materials such as kitty litter or coffee grounds. If they do make it to a landfill, they can still seep into the ground and/or nearby water systems.
Just as it’s unsafe to throw used motor oil or leftover paint thinner in the trash, we should not put toxic leftover medicines in the garbage.
According to the Animal Poison Control Center, 19.7% of pet poisoning calls in 2019 were attributed to over-the-counter medications and 17.2% were attributed to human prescription medications.
REMEMBER:
♦ Wastewater treatment facilities can’t properly filter pharmaceuticals that are flushed. Most drugs pass through treatment plants and into our surface, ground, and marine waters.
♦ Trash disposal is not secure– especially for narcotics and other highly addictive and dangerous drugs. Even if pills are crushed or adulterated before they’re thrown in the trash – which is a dangerous practice itself – the drugs retain their biological and chemical activity and can still get into the environment. Trash disposal simply puts the environmental problem of these persistent toxic chemicals onto future generations.
♦ Pets can be poisoned by medicines thrown in the trash. The Animal Poison Control Center handled nearly 35,000 cases of pet poisoning from prescription medications in 2017. (ASPCA)
♦ Toxic leftover medicines are household hazardous waste that should not be put into landfills. Two counties in Washington have local ordinances that do not allow residents to throw all or most medicines in the garbage.
♦ High-temperature incineration at properly permitted facilities is currently the safest disposal method for toxic medicines. That’s how the pharmaceutical industry disposes of their unwanted medicines, and it is the same method medicines collected by law enforcement (via Arkansas Prescription Drug Take Back Day and at Drop Boxes) use.