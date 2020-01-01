How Does Naloxone Reverse An Overdose?

Naloxone, an opioid antagonist, is a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid-induced overdose. Though it should be used in an emergency situation (a suspected opioid overdose), Naloxone has no effect on non-opioid overdoses. Naloxone is available for purchase at some pharmacies throughout Arkansas.

To reduce the morbidity and mortality of opioid overdoses in Arkansas, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has a standing order allowing Arkansas-licensed pharmacists to initiate naloxone therapy including ordering, dispensing and/or administering naloxone, along with any necessary supplies for administration, to eligible persons who are at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose, or who are family members, friends, or others who are in a position to assist a person at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose.

[This standing order was issued pursuant to Act 284 of 2017 (SB 142) [Arkansas Code § 17-92- 101(16)] to authorize licensed pharmacists in Arkansas to order, dispense and/or administer naloxone according to the provisions of Arkansas Code § 17-92-101(16) and the requirements of this standing order.]

The Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy has compiled a variety of resources to assist in this initiative, including a copy of the protocol that pharmacists should use in naloxone distribution. The complete list of resources can be found here: http://www.pharmacyboard.arkansas.gov/naloxone. The U.S. Attorney General also has a public health advisory to urge more Americans to carry Naloxone.