RAAD is Arkansas’ new substance prevention campaign encouraging youth & young adults to Rise Above Alcohol and Drugs!

Arkansas’ RAAD campaign is a comprehensive statewide effort designed to share drug prevention information with community stakeholders, school leaders, faith-based groups and business leaders alike. The goal of RAAD is to create curriculum and data driven messages engrossed in activity centered around changed behavior.

Additionally, there’s a collective effort to correct misconceptions and stigma surrounding alcohol and drug misuse by promoting messages through community-wide electronic and print media.

RAAD not only focuses on environmental influences but also interpersonal influences by including community coalitions in the work.