“Growing up in a home where I was exposed to these things, I have dedicated my life to helping and serving people to make the right decisions when it comes to choosing a drug & alcohol free life.” — Tyler M. Kennamer, Two Rivers Youth Coalition President, FBLA Chapter President, CSU Chapter President & Two Rivers Business Director
What is RAAD?
RAAD is Arkansas’ new substance prevention campaign encouraging youth & young adults to Rise Above Alcohol and Drugs!
Arkansas’ RAAD campaign is a comprehensive statewide effort designed to share drug prevention information with community stakeholders, school leaders, faith-based groups and business leaders alike. The goal of RAAD is to create curriculum and data driven messages engrossed in activity centered around changed behavior.
Additionally, there’s a collective effort to correct misconceptions and stigma surrounding alcohol and drug misuse by promoting messages through community-wide electronic and print media.
RAAD not only focuses on environmental influences but also interpersonal influences by including community coalitions in the work.
[RAAD is managed by the Department of Human Services’ Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services.]
Substance Misuse Prevention
Prevention Services focus on deterring the onset of alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use among youth and reducing substance abuse risk factors for adolescents, families and communities. The goal of Prevention Services is to change perceptions, attitudes, behaviors and local conditions that increase the risk of substance misuse.
Prevention Services:
- Coordinates with the Arkansas Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coordinating Council, which consists of diverse stakeholders and agencies, who provide guidance on the development and implementation of a strategic prevention plan;
- Maintains the Prevention Resource Clearinghouse which provide educational materials and information relevant to maintaining healthy living – free of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs, and reducing factors that place youth, families and communities at risk;
- Brings substance misuse information and educational resources directly to communities through the use of the Rise Above Alcohol and Drugs (RAAD) Mobilizer vehicle;
- Provides training and technical assistance for youth, families, schools and communities in the use of evidence-based strategies, and best prevention practices to reduce alcohol, tobacco and other drug misuse;
- Oversees contracting and funding with the Substance Abuse Block Grant (SABG) & Partnerships for Success Grant (PFS) with the assistance from University of Arkansas Little Rock MidSOUTH Center for Prevention and Training;
- Works with 13 diverse prevention providers and lead agencies to distribute SABG and PFS grant funding to populations and communities at high-risk;
- Prevention Services is also responsible for managing programs which prevent and reduce tobacco use among youth and ensures compliance with federal and state laws.
Calendar of Events
♦ Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. → RAAD Team at Parkview High School
♦ Monday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. → Morrilton High School hosts THV 11 & RAAD
♦ Friday, October 22 → It’s RAAD Day at Jonesboro High School
♦ Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. → Arkansas Drug Take Back Day
Prevention Programs
- Substance Abuse Block Grant
- Arkansas Collegiate Network
- Partnerships For Success Grant
- Prescription Drug Overdose (PDO) grant program
- Opioid Prevention for Aging & Longevity (O.P.A.L.)
- Stop Stigma
- Coalitions
- Data
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Center for Substance Abuse (CSAT) and the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention (CSAP) make available allotments each year to U.S. States through the funding of the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grants (SABG). By law, states are required to “set-aside” and direct at least 20% of the SABG funds toward Primary Prevention programs.
In order to sustain that coordinated effort, the prevention section of the Division of Aging, Adult, & Behavioral Health Services funds:
- Thirteen Regional Prevention Providers. For more information see, PREVENTION SERVICES DIRECTORY
- UALR MidSouth Center for Prevention and Training. For more information, see www.midsouth.ualr.edu
- Arkansas Prevention Certification Board. For more information, see www.arkprevention.com
- Arkansas Prevention Needs Assessment. For more information, see www.arkansas.pridesurveys.com
- Archival Risk Factors and State Epidemiological Workgroup. For more information, see www.preventionworksar.com
For more information about Substance Abuse Block Grant, click here.
For more information call (501) 686-9030.
The Arkansas Collegiate Network (ACN) is Arkansas’ official collegiate coalition committed to addressing substance misuse at every institution of higher education in Arkansas. Currently the Arkansas Collegiate Network is comprised of 46 representatives from 12 institutions. These 12 institutions and 46 representatives make up the core team of the coalition. As such, they are helping lay the foundation for ACN.
It is the mission of the Arkansas Collegiate Network to empower campus leaders to be effective in their efforts to address substance misuse to create a healthier Arkansas.
Arkansas Collegiate Network’s vision is to be a coalition of student, faculty and staff leaders networking to address substance misuse at institutions of higher education in Arkansas.
For more information call (501) 686-9030.
In October 2019 the University of Arkansas Little Rock/MidSouth Center for prevention and training received funding from the Arkansas Division of Aging, Adult, and Behavioral Health Services to implement Partnerships for Success grant from the federal government. The Partnerships for Success grant is focused on reducing underage drinking and marijuana use among youth age 9-20. For more information call (501) 686-9030.
Launched in October 2016, the Prescription Drug/Opioid Overdose-Related Deaths grant program is intended to reduce the number of prescription drug/opioid overdose-related deaths and related adverse events among people ages 18 and older. The program provides the opportunity for states, selected counties, and jurisdictions that receive Substance Abuse Block Grant Funding to train first responders and other key community sectors to prevent prescription drug/opioid overdose-related deaths and implement secondary prevention strategies, including the purchase and distribution of naloxone to first responders. For more information about Naloxone and to download the NARCANsas app, click here. For information about the Joshua Ashley-Pauley Act “Good Samaritan” law click here.
For more information call (501) 686-9030.
In response to the national opioid epidemic, under the direction of University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Dr. Jeanne Wei and Dr. Gohar Azhar, the O.P.A.L. Program is providing adults age 55 and older an opportunity to learn more about opioid pain medications, non-opioid pain medications and integrative medicine therapies like Tai Chi, Yoga, mindfulness meditation and other therapies for the management of chronic pain. Nurse educators are also providing education on opioid use disorder (OUD), a pattern of opioid use that can lead to serious impairment or distress. Classes are open now on “Understanding Opioid Pain Medication: Information for Mature Adults and Caregivers”.
If you are an adult age 55 and want to participate in this study or want more information about the program, contact Regina V. Gibson, PhD, MALS, RN at 501.686.7316 or Leaann Mercer, BSN, RN at 501.526.6388.
For more information call (501) 686-9030.
The mission of the Department of Human Services and the State Drug Directors Office is to Stop Stigma and change attitudes in Arkansas by securing the commitment of changing our words. By signing onto our campaign, you will increase awareness in your community and utilize the information and resources we have available. Stigma often keeps people from seeking treatment. To download graphics, press release example, PowerPoint slides, and a PDF with information about what The Pledge is and what we can provide to you can be downloaded here. For more information call (501) 686-9030.
Click a Link for More Details:
♦ Risk Factors for Adolescent Drug & Alcohol Abuse in Arkansas
♦ Arkansas Prevention Needs Assessment Survey
♦ Month-By-Month Prevention & Promotion & Call to Action & Planning Guide (Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration)
For more information call (501) 686-9030.
Meet the Prevention Team
Regional Prevention Providers (Substance Abuse Block Grant)
The Regional Prevention Providers bring substance use information and resources directly to all 75 counties through the 13 Regional Prevention Representatives (RPRs) covering all races, ages, and all substances for the entire state, through the Prevention allotment of the federally funded Substance Abuse Block Grant (SABG). The RPRs maintain a Prevention Resource Clearinghouse with information and educational materials on maintaining healthy living free of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs, and reducing individual, family, and community risk factors. The RPRs provide training and technical assistance to the community in use of evidence-based prevention strategies and practices to reduce alcohol, tobacco, and other drug misuse.
- Region 1
- Region 2
- Region 3
- Region 4
- Region 5
- Region 6
- Region 7
- Region 8
- Region 9
- Region 10
- Region 11
- Region 12
- Region 13
Benton, Carroll, Madison, and Washington counties
614 E. Emma Avenue, Suite M426
Springdale, AR 72764
(479) 927-2655
Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton, Searcy counties
North Arkansas Partnership for Health Education
620 N. Main, Suite 4312
Harrison, AR 72601
870-365-6518
Cindy DeWitt – [email protected]
Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, White and Woodruff counties
25 Gap Road
Batesville, AR 72501
(501) 547-3513 ext. 28008
Margaret Morrison – [email protected]
Barbara Hacker – [email protected]
Shawn Vonwiller – [email protected]
Clay, Craighead, Greene, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, and Randolph counties
Crowley’s Ridge Development Council
2401 Fox Meadows Lane
Jonesboro, AR 72404
(870) 933-0033
Dr. Lisa Perry – [email protected]
Deonna Vincent – [email protected]
Linda Williams – [email protected]
Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Polk, Scott, Sebastian
Harbor House Inc. (Harbor & Gateway Recovery Centers)
1101 North 10th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tabitha Fondren – (479) 652-5072 or [email protected]g
Katie Priest – (479) 259-5549 or [email protected]
Conway, Faulkner, Johnson, Perry, Pope, and Yell counties
100 South Cherokee
Morrilton, AR 72110
Mailing Address: PO BOX 679, Morrilton, AR 72110
(501) 354-4589
Shannon Cook – [email protected]
Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Monroe, Phillips, and St. Francis counties
Crowley’s Ridge Development Council, Regional Prevention Program
593 Highway 243
Marianna, AR 72360
(870) 298-2249
Kendon Gray: [email protected]
Clark, Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery, and Pike counties
Ouachita Children, Youth & Family Services
339 Charteroak
Hot Springs, AR 71901
(501) 623-5591
Anthony Tidwell: [email protected]
Parker Hutson: [email protected]
Saline, Pulaski, Lonoke, and Prairie counties
628 West Broadway Street, Suite 300
North Little Rock, AR 72114
(501) 372-4242
Hayse Miller: [email protected] or (501) 372-4242 ext. 752
Genine Perez: [email protected] or (501) 372-4242
Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, and Sevier counties
4425 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 102
Texarkana, AR 71854
(501) 517-1862
Trena Goings: [email protected]
Calhoun, Columbia, Dallas, Ouachita, Nevada, and Union counties
124 S. Jackson Street, Suite 411
Magnolia, AR 71754
(870) 901-3551
Tamara Iverson: [email protected]
Arkansas, Cleveland, Grant, Jefferson, & Lincoln counties
Community Empowerment Council Inc.
4701 Dollarway Road
Pine Bluff, AR 71602
(870) 536-8500
Tanisha Lewis: [email protected]
Jermaine Anderson: [email protected]
Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, and Drew counties
Phoenix Youth & Family Services
310 North Alabama Street
Crossett, AR 71635
(870) 364-1676
Roshunda Davis-Johnson: [email protected]
Laurie Reh has served as a Regional Prevention Specialist since 1995, and coordinates the Arkansas Prevention Needs Assessment School Survey Process in Region 1. In 2015, she was awarded the Arkansas Prevention Network Jim Smith Lifetime Achievement Award for displaying outstanding work in the prevention field.
Deb Crawford has more than 43 years of experience in the Prevention field. Previously, she was a teacher in the Little Rock & El Dorado School Districts, & served as the Safe & Drug Free School’s Coordinator in El Dorado. In 2010, she was honored by her peers with the Arkansas Prevention Network’s Jim Smith Lifetime Achievement Award.
Chrissie Larchéz is a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor and she has worked in the substance abuse field since 2000. She volunteers for many coalitions and with the Ignite Youth Prevention Coalition in Boone County. Chrissie is working to become a Certified Prevention Specialist.
Regional Lead Providers (Partnerships For Success Grant)
The Regional Lead Agencies bring substance misuse information and resources on underage drinking and marijuana (Specifically ages 9-20) use directly to all 75 counties. This is accomplished by way of the 13 Regional Lead Agencies (RLAs) across Arkansas.
These RLAs are federally funded through the Partnerships for Success grant (PFS). Just like the Regional Prevention Providers, the RLAs also maintain a Prevention Resource Clearinghouse with information and educational materials on maintaining healthy living free of alcohol and marijuana use, thus reducing individual, family, and community risk factors.
The RLAs also provide training and technical assistance to the community in use of evidence-based prevention strategies and practices to reduce underage drinking and marijuana use among youth ages 9-20.
- Region 1
- Region 2
- Region 3
- Region 4
- Region 5
- Region 6
- Region 7
- Region 8
- Region 9
- Region 10
- Region 11
- Region 12
- Region 13
Benton, Carroll, Madison, and Washington counties
Northwest Arkansas Tobacco and Drug Free Coalition
614 E. Emma Avenue, Suite 300
Springdale, AR 72764
(479) 751-7417 ext. 6011
Deb Crawford: [email protected]
Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton, Searcy counties
North Arkansas Partnership for Health Education
620 N. Main West Tower Room 4134
Harrison, AR 72601
870-416-2039
Jennifer Wilson: [email protected]
Daniel Dillard: [email protected]
Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, White and Woodruff counties
Crowley’s Ridge Development Council – Regional Prevention Program
2000 McClain Street, Building 1 Suite C
Newport, AR 72112
(870) 273-2921
Stacy Taylor
(870) 520-0713
Clay, Craighead, Greene, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, and Randolph counties
Crowley’s Ridge Development Council – Regional Prevention Program
2401 Fox Meadow Lane
Jonesboro, AR 72404
(870) 933-0033
Juan Sheppard
Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Polk, Scott, Sebastian
Harbor House Inc. (Harbor & Gateway Recovery Centers)
1101 North 10th Street, Suite C
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 785-4083 ext. 212 or 204
Jadyn Ketter
(479) 259-3393
Conway, Faulkner, Johnson, Perry, Pope, and Yell counties
Conway County Community Service Inc.
100 South Cherokee
Morrilton, AR 72110
Mailing Address: PO BOX 679, Morrilton, AR 72110
(501) 977-3088
Kelli Bingham
Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Monroe, Phillips, and St. Francis counties
Crowley’s Ridge Development Council – Regional Prevention Program
593 Highway 243
Marianna, AR 72360
Marquisha Applewhite
(870) 520-8286
Clark, Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery, and Pike counties
Ouachita Children, Youth & Family Services
339 Charteroak
Hot Springs, AR 71901
(501) 623-5592 or (501) 623-5591
Ashley Thompson
(501) 282-6211
Saline, Pulaski, Lonoke, and Prairie counties
Women’s Council on African American Affairs, Inc.
2416 South Chester Street
Little Rock, AR 72206
(501) 372-3800 or (501) 352-4325
Morgan Jackson
(501) 372-3800
Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, and Sevier counties
Harbor House, Inc. Harbor & Gateway Recovery Centers
4425 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 102
Texarkana, AR 71854
(479) 785-4083 or (501) 547-0785
Kita Cantu
Calhoun, Columbia, Dallas, Ouachita, Nevada, and Union counties
Harbor House, Inc. Harbor & Gateway Recovery Centers
124 S. Jackson Street, Suite 411
Magnolia, AR 71754
(870) 901-3551
Alex Smith
Arkansas, Cleveland, Grant, Jefferson, and Lincoln counties
Community Empowerment Council, Inc.
1711 S. Ohio Street
Pine Bluff, AR 71601
(870) 536-8484
Tempest Alexander
(870) 329-3016
Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, and Drew counties
Phoenix Youth & Family Services
310 North Alabama Street
Crossett, AR 71635
(870) 364-1676 ext. 3
Nikkia Davidson
The Prevention Resource Centers:
Regional Prevention Centers are conveniently located throughout the area serving residents in 75 counties of the 13 regional areas.
The Regional Prevention Representative/Centers are dynamic areas designed to strengthen the community’s capacity to prevent and curtail the use of drugs at the local level. Each center focuses on building collaborations and partnership within the regions and promoting healthy drug -free living.
The staff at each regional area Center works with communities and neighborhoods to provide substance abuse education, engages community leaders, youth and families in taking action to reduce the risks and use of ATOD and addresses local conditions and elements that lead to substance abuse.
Center for Healing Hearts and Spirits