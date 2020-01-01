Stop Stigma media page
The mission of the Department of Human Services and the State Drug Directors Office is to Stop Stigma and change attitudes in Arkansas by securing the commitment of changing our words. By signing onto our campaign, you will increase awareness in your community and utilize the information and resources we have available. Stigma often keeps people from seeking treatment. Click here for the Stop Stigma Campaign Pledge instructions!
