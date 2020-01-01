Support Information for Family & Friends

“The first thing YOU need to understand is that addiction is a disease and with any disease, no one is to blame for having it. We understand that negligent choices led us to discover the disease of addiction. That negligent choice was me using a drug for the first time. Addiction was not a choice. I chose to get high – I did not choose to be an addict for the rest of my life! As of now, we know that addiction is 3 things: (1) fatal (2) progressive & (3) incurable. However, there is a solution. The disease can be arrested at some point and recovery is then possible. Any addict can lose the desire to use and find a new way to live.” An anonymous addict.

There are a number of resources available for family & friends who are coping with emotional struggles due to someone suffering from addiction, and are aspiring to seek help for the addict. It is important to know how to help someone before you attempt to help them. Misguided good intentions could potentially be more hazardous than help in the recovery process.

Recovery Fellowships:

• Alcoholics Anonymous (meeting list): www.aa.org

• Al-Anon & Alateen Meeting Search: www.al-anon.org

• Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meeting search: www.na.org

• Celebrate Recovery (A Christ-Centered 12-step program): www.celebraterecovery.com

• Friends of Recovery Foundation, Recovery Central: www.forinc.org

• Wolfe Street Foundation: www.wolfestreet.org